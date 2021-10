More than half of adults in the U.S. have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but health experts warn that vaccine hesitancy is slowing down the chances of reaching herd immunity. Epidemiologist at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Dr. Melanie Kornides, joins News NOW to discuss what causes vaccine hesitancy among some Americans and whether it poses a risk to the country’s overall public health. Oct. 21, 2021