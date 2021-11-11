IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How Covid vaccine rollout for kids could impact mask wearing in schools

Following the CDC's approval of Covid-19 vaccines for children, nearly one million kids have received at least one vaccine dose, but health experts are warning that the pandemic is still far from over. Director of health for the city of St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, joins News NOW to discuss how vaccine rates in kids could impact mask wearing in schools and what to expect from a possible Covid-19 winter surge. Nov. 11, 2021

