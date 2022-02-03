How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years
03:29
Today marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy implemented a full U.S. embargo on Cuba, which was strengthened by former President Trump, creating widespread shortages of food and medicine on the small island nation. NBC News’ Ed Augustin reports from Havana, Cuba to explain how Cubans are faring today one year into President Biden’s tenure. Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years
03:29
UP NEXT
How rising global temperatures could worsen winter snowstorms
04:54
Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder
04:15
Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate
02:47
Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal