NBC News NOW

How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

02:53

A Virginia jury sided with Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard over her 2018 op-ed in which she claimed she had become a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” In a statement, Heard said she is “more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.” NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos reports on the dynamics of defamation versus domestic abuse presented in the trial.June 1, 2022

