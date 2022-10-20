IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign

    04:32

  • U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide

    04:07
    How election security is ramping up ahead of midterm elections

    05:57
    Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought

    03:59

  • Russian President Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

    02:34

  • Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case

    03:15

  • Pro-Russian officials warn of major Ukrainian offensive in Kherson

    03:12

  • How Biden’s pledge to codify Roe v. Wade could motivate Democratic voters

    05:27

  • Ye could face lawsuit after making false comments about George Floyd’s death

    03:51

  • Russia ramps up attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure targets

    02:55

  • Trial over Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for trans children begins

    03:17

  • Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to take on challenger Val Demings in first debate

    04:29

  • China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

    04:14

  • What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    03:02

  • Virginia town offering community aid with free store

    02:50

  • Belarusian president warns against crossing Putin's 'red lines'

    02:38

  • What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases

    05:31

  • How much money will Social Security recipients get with cost of living increase?

    03:47

  • September consumer price index report shows inflation rate hit 8.2%

    03:51

  • Producer price index rose 0.4% in September, higher than expected

    03:27

How election security is ramping up ahead of midterm elections

05:57

NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor takes a closer look at election security ahead of the November midterms, a key topic of discussion in the wake of former President Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential race. Oct. 20, 2022

