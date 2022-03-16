How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees
04:53
The humanitarian crisis along Ukraine’s border is growing with more than three million people having now fled to neighboring countries and over two million more displaced within the war-torn country. NBC News’ Jay Gray explains how Polish leaders are coping with the influx of refugees and how Europeans are helping those that are crossing the border. March 16, 2022
