How ex-military surgeons are pushing for laws allowing ambulances to carry blood
May 18, 202407:38
How ex-military surgeons are pushing for laws allowing ambulances to carry blood

07:38

A group of former military trauma surgeons are calling for first responders to carry whole blood on rescue vehicles to help save bleeding patients. NBC News' Cynthia McFadden reports on the small number of communities already seeing life-saving results. May 18, 2024

