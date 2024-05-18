How ex-military surgeons are pushing for laws allowing ambulances to carry blood

- Now Playing
How ex-military surgeons are pushing for laws allowing ambulances to carry blood07:38
- UP NEXT
New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant03:29
American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave02:11
Dow closes above 40,000 for first time ever01:18
Fans flock to Indiana for Caitlin Clark's home game debut04:11
Satanic Temple fighting for representation in schools04:11
Texas governor pardons ex-Army sergeant convicted of murdering Black Lives Matter protester02:36
New book looks at political tension in school districts like Southlake, Texas06:24
Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza02:18
Deadly flooding in southern Brazil sparks fear of climate migration03:37
Putin removes longtime Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu04:10
Crews demolish key portion of collapsed Baltimore bridge04:11
Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits03:53
Dalai Lama clashes with Chinese government over future successor03:37
Target is decreasing the number of stores carrying Pride-themed apparel03:14
Barron Trump declines invitation to be delegate at Republican Convention01:04
Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications05:46
Contestants call for 'transparency' from pageant after Miss USA's resignation03:36
Neuralink says its first in-human brain implant malfunctioned02:39
Exploring the popularity of kelp and its benefits for people and the environment04:22
- Now Playing
How ex-military surgeons are pushing for laws allowing ambulances to carry blood07:38
- UP NEXT
New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant03:29
American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave02:11
Dow closes above 40,000 for first time ever01:18
Fans flock to Indiana for Caitlin Clark's home game debut04:11
Satanic Temple fighting for representation in schools04:11
Play All