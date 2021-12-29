NBC's Al Roker looks back on the major weather extremes that impacted the country in 2021. The Biden administration took a step to address climate change by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement as the world faces the impacts of everything from wildfires and droughts to catastrophic hurricanes.Dec. 29, 2021
Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021
