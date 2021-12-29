IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Highlighting John Madden's career as a sports broadcaster, video game icon

    02:59

  • Eulogies pour in after longtime Senate Democratic leader Henry Reid dies at 82

    04:37

  • Family Christmas caroling goes viral on TikTok

    02:08

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases

    00:21

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Wave of Korean content breaks barriers, making way into U.S.

    03:06

  • Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets

    01:41

  • Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room

    02:46

  • CDC recommends shorter isolation time for Covid

    03:19

  • NYC opens Covid testing sites at subway stations

    01:42

  • Roe vs. Wade abortion rights lawyer Sarah Weddington dies at 76

    00:30

  • How Transanta uses social media to donate gifts to transgender youth in need

    04:21

  • ‘I’m trying to look forward’: Thousands to spend Christmas in isolation after contracting Covid

    02:25

  • What to watch and listen to over the holidays this weekend

    03:22

  • U.K. releases promising data on omicron hospitalization rate as Europe reintroduces Covid restrictions

    02:57

  • Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • Sober-curious: Alcohol-free wine, cocktails and spirits grow in popularity

    03:57

NBC News NOW

Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021

05:07

NBC's Al Roker looks back on the major weather extremes that impacted the country in 2021. The Biden administration took a step to address climate change by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement as the world faces the impacts of everything from wildfires and droughts to catastrophic hurricanes.Dec. 29, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Highlighting John Madden's career as a sports broadcaster, video game icon

    02:59

  • Eulogies pour in after longtime Senate Democratic leader Henry Reid dies at 82

    04:37

  • Family Christmas caroling goes viral on TikTok

    02:08

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All