How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community
05:05
The Florida Senate passed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools across the state. President and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, joins News NOW to explain her reaction to the bill and how it could impact young members of the LGBTQ community. March 9, 2022
How Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community
