    How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

NBC News NOW

How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

Florida scientists are breathing a sigh of relief after their first aerial assessment of the state's ecosystem shows most of Florida’s mangrove forests were largely unharmed by Hurricane Ian. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how these mangroves are crucial in fighting climate change and their role in protecting from extreme weather. Oct. 11, 2022

