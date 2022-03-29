IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

  • What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

    12:15

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years

    02:56

  • Texas woman's video of busting credit card skimmer goes viral

    03:09

  • FBI warns teen boys targeted in 'sextortion' schemes

    03:12

  • Kentucky 11-year-old publishes kids' perspective newspaper

    02:02

  • Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt

    01:43

  • Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14

  • White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:11

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

    02:24

  • Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

    04:17

NBC News NOW

How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

03:39

The U.S. government’s Covid-19 relief plan was designed to send checks to Americans struggling through the pandemic, but billions of dollars have gone missing from the relief fund due to fraud. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains how fraudsters were able to steal the money and whether the federal government will be able to recover any of it.    March 29, 2022

  • Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All