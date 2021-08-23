How Gen Z Afghan influencers are using TikTok to bring attention to Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
A week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul, social media influencers around the world are using TikTok to bring attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis, with some videos racking up millions of views. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt spoke to some influencers who escaped the Taliban about their experiences and how they hope social media can highlight the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.Aug. 23, 2021