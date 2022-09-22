IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

  • How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases

  • Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago

  • Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory

  • Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’

  • What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

  • President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

  • What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

  • Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades

  • Investigating claims that oximeters give inaccurate readings to patients with darker skin

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

  • August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

NBC News NOW

How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

A new Morning Consultant poll is showing that Donald Trump’s support is slipping among Republicans amid a lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general and the Justice Department’s ongoing review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains how Republicans on Capitol Hill are reacting to the mounting legal battles for the former president. Sept. 22, 2022

