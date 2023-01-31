IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

NBC News NOW

How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

04:45

January 27th is internationally recognized as Holocaust Remembrance Day meant to honor the millions of victims and survivors around the globe. NBC’s Maura Barrett sat in on a discussion between Holocaust survivors and German students as a way to help educate younger generations on the tragedy through honest conversations. Jan. 31, 2023

