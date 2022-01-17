IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge

04:04

The U.S. has recorded more than 11 million Covid-19 cases in 2022 so far, overwhelming hospitals across the country. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla breaks down how health care facilities are coping with surging cases and whether front line workers are getting the support they need. Jan. 17, 2022

