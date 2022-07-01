How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth

Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade04:16
At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine05:11
‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade06:22
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court wraps up historic term05:01
- Now Playing
How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth03:51
- UP NEXT
Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament03:40
How climate change is causing a mustard and sriracha shortage03:39
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee05:19
Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?04:45
Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up03:41
Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?06:21
Singer R. Kelly to be sentenced after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering02:42
Breaking down Tuesday’s primary election results02:46
Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine03:19
Fmr. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony unveiled ‘very serious concerns’08:55
At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall03:45
How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow03:10
Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues03:08
Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling05:11
Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction03:48
Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade04:16
At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine05:11
‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade06:22
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court wraps up historic term05:01
- Now Playing
How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth03:51
- UP NEXT
Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament03:40
Play All