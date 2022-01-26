How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public03:40
NBC News' Danny Cevallos reacts to Supreme Court Justice Breyer's retirement announcement and reflects on how Breyer's past rulings have affected the legal community and general public. Jan. 26, 2022
