How Kim Potter guilty verdict could impact policing in America

After several days of deliberations, a jury found former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a verdict that was met with a sense of relief from Wright’s family and friends. MSNBC legal analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden breaks down the key moments in the trial that led to the verdict and whether the high-profile trial could bring about changes to policing in the America. Dec. 24, 2021