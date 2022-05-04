IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04

  • Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45

  • Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects

    04:42

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

    02:15

  • What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade

    01:50

  • How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

    02:08

  • How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

    08:21

  • Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate

    01:44

  • Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia

    02:41

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    05:38

  • Ohio Senate primary serves as test of Trump influence

    03:53

  • Amber Heard fires PR team days before taking the stand

    03:14

  • Massive tornadoes touchdown causing devastating damage

    03:07

NBC News NOW

How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

07:04

Democrats in Washington are outraged by the leaked Supreme Court draft ruling opinion on Roe v. Wade as lawmakers seek legal avenues to block the decision. NBC News’ Carol Lee and Allie Raffa have the details. May 4, 2022

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All