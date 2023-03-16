IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Long Covid impacts patients three years since start of pandemic

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    China fully reopens borders to foreigners 3 years after Covid pandemic began

    03:50

  • Do some people have ‘super immunity’ to Covid?

    02:40

  • Covid-19 mask guidance eased in Japan, but many will keep wearing them

    00:58

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel testing requirements for travelers from China

    04:12

  • U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

    03:19

  • China rejects FBI comments that the Covid-19 pandemic originated from a Wuhan laboratory leak

    00:57

  • FBI director points to Wuhan lab leak as 'likely' origin of COVID-19

    05:24

  • FBI believes Covid originated from Chinese lab leak, says agency director

    03:58

  • Savannah Guthrie test positive for COVID-19 during live broadcast

    00:22

  • Hong Kong will ease most requirements for Covid-19 masks, but these residents will still wear them

    01:03

  • Covid-19 ‘likely’ stemmed from accidental lab leak in China, according to DOE

    02:09

  • Report suggests COVID-19 likely originated from lab leak in Wuhan

    02:36

  • New study finds immunity from Covid infection provides strong protection

    04:29

  • Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'

    01:15

  • Virginia researchers work on solution for loss of smell from Covid infection

    04:42

  • Billions stolen in Covid-related fraud, according to estimates

    01:58

  • White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

    02:33

  • Study finds Covid infections linked to high cholesterol

    00:44

  • FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster

    06:41

NBC News NOW

How Long Covid impacts patients three years since start of pandemic

05:25

More than 100 million Covid-19 cases have been reported over the past three years with many still experiencing health problems that go beyond their initial infection. NBC’s Dr. John Torres spoke with one Long Covid patient about how the condition has affected her life.March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How Long Covid impacts patients three years since start of pandemic

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    China fully reopens borders to foreigners 3 years after Covid pandemic began

    03:50

  • Do some people have ‘super immunity’ to Covid?

    02:40

  • Covid-19 mask guidance eased in Japan, but many will keep wearing them

    00:58

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel testing requirements for travelers from China

    04:12

  • U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

    03:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All