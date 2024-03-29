IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit
March 29, 202403:24

  • New dashcam video shows moments in deadly bus crash in Texas

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Washington state town outraged by false alarms from emergency dam system

    02:50

  • Baltimore bridge collapse highlights risks Latino labor force faces

    03:17

  • Local news is big news for these Maine newspapers that found a lifeline

    02:20

  • Suspect appears in Illinois court after stabbing rampage kills four

    01:47

  • New program tracks endangered whales and warns ships near them

    02:23

  • Solar eclipse will draw throngs of visitors to unlikely hotspots

    01:32

  • Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser

    02:10

  • Former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison

    02:01

  • First close-up look at container ship that crashed into bridge

    02:59

  • Man receives life-saving transplant after seeing NBC News story

    04:25

  • Officials say 15-year-old Illinois stabbing victim died protecting others

    02:52

  • Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for cryptocurrency fraud

    03:04

  • 'Not this neighborhood': Stabbing spree shocks Illinois community

    01:17

  • Flipping the Script: William Stanford Davis on landing his breakthrough role on 'Abbott Elementary'

    04:21

  • Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

    03:03

  • Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:35

  • NTSB says 56 containers of hazardous materials were on cargo ship

    04:14

  • Women's March Madness team faced racial threats

    01:42

NBC News NOW

How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit

03:24

In 2023, a group of 21 newspapers in Maine, including the Lewiston Sun Journal, were sold to the not-for-profit National Trust for Local News. NBC News' Harry Smith spoke with print journalists who play a vital role in covering local news in Maine.March 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • New dashcam video shows moments in deadly bus crash in Texas

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Washington state town outraged by false alarms from emergency dam system

    02:50

  • Baltimore bridge collapse highlights risks Latino labor force faces

    03:17

  • Local news is big news for these Maine newspapers that found a lifeline

    02:20

  • Suspect appears in Illinois court after stabbing rampage kills four

    01:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All