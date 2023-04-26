IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How Mattel designed the first Barbie with Down syndrome

03:47

Mattel has unveiled the first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome. National Down Syndrome Society President and CEO Kandi Pickard and actress Sofia Sanchez talk about helping Mattel design the doll’s physical features and what the toy’s representation means to kids with Down syndrome.April 26, 2023

