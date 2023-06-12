IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Scientist who lived underwater for 100 days recounts how his body changed

    How McCarthy is embracing GOP infighting after his debt ceiling deal

    Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces

  • How one Cleveland fisherman is cleaning up Ohio’s rivers

  • Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

  • Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

  • GOP lawmakers bring House business to a halt amid debt deal protest

  • President Zelenskyy surveys damage from Nova Kakhovka dam explosion

  • Pope Francis in ‘good general condition’ after abdominal surgery, Vatican says

  • Trump is a key target of DOJ’s classified documents investigation, sources say

  • When could air quality across parts of the U.S. improve?

  • Playwright James Ijames on the importance of Black and queer stories

  • Millions at risk amid poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

  • Why some Republican lawmakers are joining Democrats to block the gas stove bill

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with Biden during U.S. trip

  • Secret Service agents subpoenaed in Trump classified documents investigation

  • Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

  • French protesters march against Macron’s pension reforms

  • Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie expected to enter 2024 presidential race

  • Trump attorneys meet with DOJ officials ahead of grand jury meeting

NBC News NOW

How McCarthy is embracing GOP infighting after his debt ceiling deal

03:22

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still faces animosity from some of his GOP colleagues over his deal to raise the debt ceiling, but a closer look shows he is embracing the backlash that comes with the job. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains McCarthy’s approach to the speakership and his reaction to the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.June 12, 2023

