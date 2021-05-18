How MDMA can be used to treat severe post-traumatic stress disorder

How MDMA can be used to treat severe post-traumatic stress disorder04:04
Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition that is nearly untreatable, but doctors are now studying whether MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy, can have a positive effect on the condition when paired with traditional talk therapy. Dr. Rick Doblin, founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for psychedelic studies joins News NOW to discuss what the study found and how the illegal drug could be used to treat PTSD.