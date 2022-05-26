How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

- Now Playing
How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting02:50
- UP NEXT
Hundreds gather in Minnesota to honor George Floyd on two-year anniversary of death01:45
Biden to sign executive order on police reform two years after George Floyd’s death04:26
Michigan teacher on leave after offensive Obama assignment01:10
Wisconsin man sentenced to 10 years for racist acid attack01:38
Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting02:18
Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on03:37
Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting01:59
A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter02:01
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
Bodycam footage contradicts sheriff's statement on lacrosse team search02:28
University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts05:01
Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling03:40
Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured during clash with police01:14
Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution03:26
Remembering the L.A. riots 30 years after officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted03:59
Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race04:57
Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department03:25
Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery07:51
- Now Playing
How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting02:50
- UP NEXT
Hundreds gather in Minnesota to honor George Floyd on two-year anniversary of death01:45
Biden to sign executive order on police reform two years after George Floyd’s death04:26
Michigan teacher on leave after offensive Obama assignment01:10
Wisconsin man sentenced to 10 years for racist acid attack01:38
Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting02:18
Play All