IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How NCAA's new likeness rules are keeping players in college longer

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m never going overseas to play again,’ Brittney Griner says

    03:55

  • Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

    02:52

  • Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham soccer team celebrate promotion to English Football League

    01:07

  • MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

    01:35

  • 56-year-old retired postal worker achieves dream of playing college baseball

    02:11

  • Washington Commanders' Daniel Snyder nearing sale of team for record $6 billion

    04:36

  • Waukesha parade attack survivor beats the odds, will play college baseball

    04:09

  • Shorter games lead MLB teams to extend beer sales into 8th inning

    00:32

  • Why is pickleball America's fastest-growing sport?

    02:10

  • Internet celebrities prepare to step into the boxing ring for Creator Clash

    04:06

  • Champion cyclist fatally struck by car while biking memorialized

    01:54

  • Climate change is leading to more home runs, says new study

    04:04

  • Severe storm halts Masters Tournament

    02:14

  • Supreme Court rejects West Virginia effort to ban trans students from girls' sports

    03:08

  • Magic Johnson on March Madness, NBA playoffs, health campaign

    07:22

  • UConn Huskies’ coach Dan Hurley on NCAA championship win

    03:15

  • UConn Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins talks NCAA Championship win

    03:10

  • Huskies fans celebrate historic NCAA Championship win on UConn campus

    00:54

  • Mariupol women's soccer team plays through war

    03:10

NBC News NOW

How NCAA's new likeness rules are keeping players in college longer

04:50

As the 2023 NFL Draft begins, NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist looks into how the NCAA’s new and lucrative name, image, and likeness rules are keeping some potential top draft picks in college longer. April 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How NCAA's new likeness rules are keeping players in college longer

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m never going overseas to play again,’ Brittney Griner says

    03:55

  • Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

    02:52

  • Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham soccer team celebrate promotion to English Football League

    01:07

  • MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

    01:35

  • 56-year-old retired postal worker achieves dream of playing college baseball

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All