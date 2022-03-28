How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog
03:15
The Biden administration says it will now let asylum officers, not just judges, decide if immigrants can stay in the U.S. who are seeking asylum. Julia Ainsley explains how this could shorten the immigration court backlog.March 28, 2022
Now Playing
How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog
03:15
UP NEXT
White House to allow asylum officers to determine whether immigrants can stay in U.S.
02:40
Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum
03:48
Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys
01:29
Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.
04:34
Undocumented day laborers face harsh work prospects due to immigration spike