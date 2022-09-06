How new British Prime Minister Liz Truss could impact U.S., U.K.’s ‘special relationship’

As Liz Truss becomes Britain’s third female prime minister, a new YouGov poll shows that 50 percent of Brits are “disappointed” in her appointment as the country’s leader, compared to just 22 percent who are “pleased.” Dean of the Queen Elizabeth II Academy at Chatham House, Dr. Leslie Vinjamuri, joins News NOW to explain what pressure Truss is under as she enters 10 Downing Street and how her leadership could impact the U.S.’s “special relationship” with the U.K.Sept. 6, 2022