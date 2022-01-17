How new voting restrictions could impact Black and Brown communities nationwide
As activists rally for voting rights legislation ahead of a possible Senate vote, Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey joins News NOW to break down the impacts some of these new laws could have on Black and Brown communities around the country. Jan. 17, 2022
