IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How officials contained mpox virus through vaccinations

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    What is PRP and how does it treat thinning hair and hair loss?

    06:41

  • Are gel manicures safe? What to know about UV nail dryers

    03:58

  • Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change

    02:29

  • Checklist for annual checkups: What you need to know

    06:29

  • Buccal fat removal: Inside latest trend to reshape the face

    04:27

  • Inside the ancient practice of labyrinth walking

    04:15

  • Older Americans show signs of addiction to junk food

    02:09

  • US Surgeon General warns 13 is too young to use social media

    00:38

  • CVS, Walmart to cut pharmacy hours due to staffing shortage

    03:19

  • How to refresh and reframe your mindset

    04:25

  • How to stay healthy and safe in the winter months

    04:51

  • This step aerobics class draws a crowd with its party vibes

    04:52

  • Study finds Covid infections linked to high cholesterol

    00:44

  • Foam rolling 101: Everything you need to know to get started

    04:11

  • Low-impact workout with dumbbells

    17:22

  • Winter skin myths busted: How to really stay moisturized

    03:29

  • FDA panel to consider annual COVID booster shots

    02:57

  • Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

    04:18

  • Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV

    01:51

NBC News NOW

How officials contained mpox virus through vaccinations

04:38

The Biden administration is set to end the mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, emergency declaration. At the height of the virus, there was an average of nearly 500 reported U.S. cases per day and now that number is less than five. NBC’s Dr. Akshay Syal reports on how official's strategic vaccine response led to the containment of mpox.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How officials contained mpox virus through vaccinations

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    What is PRP and how does it treat thinning hair and hair loss?

    06:41

  • Are gel manicures safe? What to know about UV nail dryers

    03:58

  • Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change

    02:29

  • Checklist for annual checkups: What you need to know

    06:29

  • Buccal fat removal: Inside latest trend to reshape the face

    04:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All