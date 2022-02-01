IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

    03:52

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

  • Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’

    04:40

  • Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders

    03:20

  • Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy

    04:58

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

  • Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility

    00:50

  • NFL legend Tom Brady officially announces retirement: 'I am so proud of what we have achieved'

    03:50
  • Now Playing

    ‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Florida GOP seeks to ban discussions on sexual orientation, race in schools

    04:56

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    03:36

  • U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report

    04:00

  • Mike Pence’s former chief of staff testifies before House Jan. 6 committee

    04:18

  • White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app

    06:45

  • Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations

    04:08

  • Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest

    03:13

  • Baby born on transcontinental flight

    01:46

  • An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency

    05:45

  • Spotify issues advisory for Covid related content amid mounting criticism

    02:13

NBC News NOW

‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing

02:50

Thousands of Olympians are making their way to the Beijing Winter Games, but before they compete for a gold medal, athletes will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 measures in place to ensure the games are carried out safely. News NOW spoke to some athletes about how they managed to avoid getting Covid-19 before heading to Beijing to compete. Feb. 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

    03:52

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

  • Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’

    04:40

  • Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders

    03:20

  • Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy

    04:58

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All