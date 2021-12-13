IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado

    02:52

  • Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes

    01:24

  • Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado

    03:22

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

  • Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam

    00:14

  • Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

    00:10

  • Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris

    04:35

  • Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado

    03:04

  • How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

    04:40

  • Can Peloton sue HBO over product portrayed in 'Sex and the City' reboot?

    02:26

  • Cuban artists spread culture through high-tech NFT marketplace

    04:20

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

    00:40

  • Israeli prime minister meets with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed

    02:14

  • 'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms

    01:56

  • 'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections

    03:43

  • Efforts to ease California affordable housing crisis face local opposition

    04:14

  • Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department

    03:08

  • California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships

    04:27

NBC News NOW

How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations

04:27

More parents are talking about how to empower their kids to express gender-identity more freely at a younger age. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson spoke with one family in Colorado who embraces raising their kids without gender expectations. Dec. 13, 2021

  • ‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado

    02:52

  • Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes

    01:24

  • Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado

    03:22

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All