    How one company is training dogs to sniff out Covid-19

NBC News NOW

How one company is training dogs to sniff out Covid-19

An Ohio company is training dogs to detect Covid-19 through scent, which could be used at airports and other large gatherings. NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah visited the Bio Detection K9 company and saw how the dogs are trained and their potential to detect other viruses.June 29, 2022

    How one company is training dogs to sniff out Covid-19

