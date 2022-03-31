How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage
07:36
KJ Rose is a performance coach who helps artists prepare for the stage. NBC News Now goes behind-the-scenes with Rose as she works with performers and speaks to her about how performance coaching can help people in everyday life.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage
07:36
UP NEXT
MIT reinstates SAT and ACT mandate for applicants
03:36
Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee
05:32
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel
06:49
El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years