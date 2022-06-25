IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

    02:15

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:10

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

  • Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

    01:23

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:01

  • Harris: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is a 'health care crisis'

    05:25

  • WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations

    01:19

  • How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?

    02:48

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:22

  • How abortion access will now vary from state to state

    01:58

NBC News NOW

How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

05:52

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins and Danny Cevallos break down how the decision will impact people across the country. June 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

    02:15

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All