How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries

05:19

NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports on the candidates' process for receiving their party's presidential nomination. He gives a breakdown of what a delegate is and how they are acquired by candidates in each party. Jan. 26, 2024

