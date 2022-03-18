IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out

05:46

Negotiations for peace between Russia and Ukraine are underway, even as Russian forces continue to launch attacks across the war-torn country. Former spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. and host of “Oh My World” on YouTube, Hagar Chemali, joins News NOW to explain whether Ukrainians are gaining ground during peace talks and whether sanctioning Russia could be enough to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. March 18, 2022

