NBC News NOW

How Pennsylvania’s midterm race could decide which party controls the Senate

03:52

The high-stakes midterm race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania could decide which party controls the Senate after President Biden narrowly won the state in the 2020 election. NBC News’ Dasha Burns explains why the stakes are so high for the state’s open Senate seat and how redistricting could impact the primaries. Jan. 18, 2022

