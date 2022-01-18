IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and how to invest in it 05:28 Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge 04:55
Now Playing
How Pennsylvania’s midterm race could decide which party controls the Senate 03:52
UP NEXT
At least 22 dead after back-to-back earthquakes in western Afghanistan 00:27 Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition 06:07 Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service 08:35 Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition 04:39 Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages 02:15 13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school 02:26 Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga 02:34 New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker 03:44 Trump takes aim at Florida Governor DeSantis 04:09 Cause of train derailment in L.A. under investigation amidst train looting issue 02:50 California's Salton Sea is a potential hotspot for lithium production 05:29 Dr. Bernice King urges Americans to use their voice 03:16 Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge 05:38 How new voting restrictions could impact Black and Brown communities nationwide 04:57 How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge 04:04 Black women look to make historic gains in 2022 midterm elections 02:42 Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation 04:27 How Pennsylvania’s midterm race could decide which party controls the Senate 03:52
The high-stakes midterm race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania could decide which party controls the Senate after President Biden narrowly won the state in the 2020 election. NBC News’ Dasha Burns explains why the stakes are so high for the state’s open Senate seat and how redistricting could impact the primaries.
Jan. 18, 2022 Read More Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and how to invest in it 05:28 Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge 04:55
Now Playing
How Pennsylvania’s midterm race could decide which party controls the Senate 03:52
UP NEXT
At least 22 dead after back-to-back earthquakes in western Afghanistan 00:27 Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition 06:07 Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service 08:35