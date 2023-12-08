IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    How police officers train for active shooter situations

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark

    03:45

  • Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

    05:05

  • Cherokee Nation slams Mattel over Barbie meant to honor historic female leader

    02:38

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Sen. Tuberville drops hold on military promotions

    02:27

  • Lawsuit alleges Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade responsible for a second death

    03:09

  • Fentanyl exposure during pregnancy possibly linked to new medical syndrome in babies

    02:03

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

    02:37

  • Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case

    02:02

  • Hamas agrees to free 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners

    03:36

  • AI chatbots like ChatGPT promoted eating disorder tips and 'thinspo' content

    04:30

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    03:10

  • Why experts warn cannabis may worsen anxiety for those trying to treat it

    02:55

  • Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday

    01:42

  • Heavy snow hits Northeast as cold temperatures sweep across the country

    03:19

  • Funeral service held for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

    03:00

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

    02:33

NBC News NOW

How police officers train for active shooter situations

03:14

There have been 632 shootings reported in 2023, each one having first responders drawn into dangerous situations. Dasha Burns visits a facility in upstate New York where officers train for these increasingly common scenarios.  Dec. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    How police officers train for active shooter situations

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark

    03:45

  • Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

    05:05

  • Cherokee Nation slams Mattel over Barbie meant to honor historic female leader

    02:38

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All