  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

    03:24
    How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

    03:23
    Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes

    02:47

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

    03:17

  • Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

    03:20

  • Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

    03:54

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

    07:37

  • Ukrainian parents taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children

    02:47

  • Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’

    02:55

  • Texas attorney general says transition care for minors is child abuse under state law

    01:07

  • New study reveals scientists' fossil discovery of giant flying reptile

    00:20

  • Republicans flip highly-contested Jacksonville City Council seat

    02:52

  • Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Police end hostage standoff in Amsterdam Apple store

    00:26

  • Internet service restored to Tonga five weeks after volcanic eruption, tsunami

    00:30

NBC News NOW

How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

03:23

As Russia launches attacks against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to win support from the Russian public by spinning the narrative to make Ukraine look like an aggressor. NBC News' Matt Bodner reports.Feb. 24, 2022

