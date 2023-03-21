IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

NBC News NOW

How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding official talks in Moscow in a meeting that could have a major impact on the war in Ukraine. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has the details. March 21, 2023

