How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis

Los Angeles Mayor Bass began her term by declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in a city where one needs three times the minimum wage to afford the average monthly rent. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how one group of activists took drastic measures to start moving people into publicly owned homes that once just sat empty. Dec. 13, 2022

