  • School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge

    03:37

  • How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks

    01:59
    How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections

    02:46
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

    05:50

  • New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

    05:50

  • Watch moment baby hears parents for first time

    02:20

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene

    01:16

  • New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge

    03:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

    03:25

  • How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV

    02:28

  • Chicago, Philadelphia to require proof of vaccination for patrons

    02:43

  • Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices

    03:26

  • New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump

    01:31

  • Why Blackberry is discontinuing service for classic devices

    01:49

  • Brazilian president admitted to hospital for intestinal obstruction

    00:18

  • Search teams look for missing people after nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

    01:47

  • Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60 years old

    03:30

  • New law banning surprise medical bills comes into effect

    03:05

How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections

02:46

2022 is set to be a major election year with the midterms just months away, but some state legislators could be changing the way you vote. NBC News’ Jane Timm explains what voters should watch for as this year’s midterms approach. Jan. 4, 2022

