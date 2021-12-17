IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women
NBC News’ Savannah Sellers takes a look at sculptor Amanda Matthews’ exhibit on Roosevelt Island in New York City that honors journalist Nellie Bly and other women the artist admires. Dec. 17, 2021
