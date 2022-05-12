IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO

03:56

As Russia continues its bombardment of Ukraine, Finland’s president and prime minister have issued a joint statement urging NATO membership “without delay” after years of neutrality on the continent. Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Joe Cirincione, joins News NOW to explain why Finland now wants to join NATO and how Russia could respond if its neighbor becomes a member. May 12, 2022

