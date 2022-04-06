How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine
A day after President Zelenskyy called on the U.N. to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, the U.S. and its European allies are set to announce a new round of sanctions on Russia as a new offensive in the eastern part of the country is expected to being. Former Deputy Commander of the U.S. European Command, Lieutenant General Steph Twitty, explains how accusations of war crimes committed by Russian forces could impact how the U.S. is responding to the conflict. April 6, 2022
