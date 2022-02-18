IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse

How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse

01:37

More than seven months later, there is still no definitive answer for what caused the deadly condo tower collapse in Surfside, Florida. But some scientists are turning their attention to an overlooked threat: saltwater rising up from underground, damaging the building's foundation. NBC News’ Jon Schuppe reports.Feb. 18, 2022

