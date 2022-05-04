How small businesses are dealing with inflation

Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial05:16
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
- Now Playing
How small businesses are dealing with inflation03:44
- UP NEXT
Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid01:03
What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade01:50
How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years02:08
Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary03:01
Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions02:46
Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with missing inmate04:34
Cities look to beets to cut back on road salt use to protect environment03:31
Ukrainian trains playing key role for defense and supplies amid Russian invasion04:43
Christian college student banned from campus after reporting she had been raped02:39
$350 billion of Russian foreign reserves could pay for Ukrainian reparations03:17
FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid03:06
Biden signals intent to consider federal student loan debt forgiveness03:12
Supreme Court allows top-rated U.S. high school's new controversial admission policy03:52
Health care inflation threatening retirement security05:15
'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth05:24
Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter02:32
Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial05:16
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
- Now Playing
How small businesses are dealing with inflation03:44
- UP NEXT
Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid01:03
What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade01:50
Play All