How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses
02:27
Share this -
copied
Businesses across the country are seeing an uptick in smash-and-grab robberies, but small businesses are being disproportionately impacted by the crimes. NBC News’ Ahiza Garcia-Hodges explains why there has been an uptick in organized retail crime and how businesses can protect themselves against smash-and-grab robberies. Dec. 3, 2021
NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court
04:45
Biden to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
03:14
Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home
03:17
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world
04:08
Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman
01:57
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade