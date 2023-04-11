How some can file federal taxes for free

- Now Playing
How some can file federal taxes for free04:48
- UP NEXT
Biden marks 25 years since Good Friday Agreement with visit to Northern Ireland04:05
White House proposes equal cuts for states that depend on Colorado River03:31
Tony Hawk helps Navajo Nation community build skatepark01:40
Louisville police release bodycam footage of bank shooting04:17
Majority of Americans impacted by gun violence, survey shows01:59
CDC warns STI's are on the rise02:18
Kentucky doctor makes emotional plea to lawmakers to act against gun violence01:54
Michigan paper mill workers hit with fungal lung infections02:26
Tennessee governor to sign exec. order strengthening background checks02:16
Louisville gunman purchased rifle one week prior to shooting03:56
Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation03:56
Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict03:40
Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones reinstated by Nashville council04:35
Police investigate Louisville gunman’s motives05:25
A.I. uses old recordings to transform audiobooks04:10
Graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary removed from Florida high school01:44
Texas governor wants to pardon man who killed Black Lives Matter protester03:23
Why is pickleball America's fastest-growing sport?02:10
New bill seeks to protect abortion patients by limiting access to data04:31
- Now Playing
How some can file federal taxes for free04:48
- UP NEXT
Biden marks 25 years since Good Friday Agreement with visit to Northern Ireland04:05
White House proposes equal cuts for states that depend on Colorado River03:31
Tony Hawk helps Navajo Nation community build skatepark01:40
Louisville police release bodycam footage of bank shooting04:17
Majority of Americans impacted by gun violence, survey shows01:59
Play All